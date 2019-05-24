Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 21 | Friday, May 24, 2019

Tennessee governor: Lawmaker should address allegations

Updated 4:03PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says it's "past time" for a lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct to address the allegations publicly.

Lee issued the statement Thursday after declining for months to answer questions about what should be done in response to the claims lodged against Republican Rep. David Byrd.

Current House Speaker Glen Casada has been a longstanding defender of Byrd and has previously downplayed the women's accusations.

However, Casada announced on Tuesday that he was stepping down after a vote of no-confidence. The vote came after revelations that Casada exchanged sexually explicit text messages about women with his former chief of staff.

Since then, other lawmakers seeking to replace Casada have said they also believe Byrd's accusers to be credible.

Lee met with one of the accusers earlier this year.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0