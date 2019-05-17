Tesla shares recover after analyst's prediction of trouble

VOL. 43 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 17, 2019

Shares of Tesla opened lower Thursday, but recovered into positive territory a day after an influential analyst questioned whether the company will become a restructuring story.

Stock in the Palo Alto, California, company fell 3% after the opening bell but then rebounded within an hour. It was trading up 2.5% to $197.61.

The volatility came after Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas told investors on a private call that demand for Tesla's cars was lower than predicted. He says if it continues into next year then Tesla will become a restructuring story. A recording of the call was obtained by The Associated Press.

Jonas also says that Tesla has 49,000 employees and is the size of a company that sells a million vehicles per year. Last year it sold 245,000.