VOL. 43 | NO. 21 | Friday, May 24, 2019

Musicians Corner. This annual free concert series takes place every weekend in May and June at Centennial Park and features live music, food vendors, local artisans, a children’s area and the Musician Corner Pub. Friday is acoustic night featuring Avi Jacob, Karina Daza, Emily Earle, Shelly Colvin and Will Hoge. 5-9 p.m. Saturday main stage, noon-6 p.m.: Aaron Lee Tasjan, Erin Rae, AJ & The Jiggawatts, Sontalk and EG Vines. On the Lightning 100 acoustic stage, noon-6 p.m.: Larysa Jaye, Bre Kennedy, Alicia Michilli and Mary Moore. Free. Information

SATURDAY, MAY 25

East Nashville Crawfish Bash

The East Nashville celebration will feature local food, art, music and breweries for a family and pet friendly day of fun. Free. Food and drinks available for purchase. Noon-9 p.m. East Park. Information

ZZZOOFARI SLUMBER

The Nashville Zoo is hosting an overnight camping experience under the stars for families and escorted children. This camp session is geared toward children ages four to 12 years old. 4 p.m. - 9 a.m. Fee: $16-$58. Information

MAY 25-27

Memorial Day Events

Saturday, May 25: 1 p.m. Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 7931 McCrory Lane. “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” a reading of the approximately 400 names of veteran buried there since last Memorial Day. Veterans, families and public invited.

Sunday, May 26: 1 p.m. Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Music by the Nashville Community Concert Band, followed by program featuring keynote speaker, Commissioner Courtney Rogers, Tennessee Department of Veterans Services. Reception to follow at VFW Post 1970, 7220 Charlotte Pike. Public invited.

Monday, May 27: 1 p.m. Nashville National Cemetery, Gallatin Road, Madison. Music by the Nashville Community Concert Band followed by a program featuring keynote speaker Jason Beardsley, liaison officer, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Reception to follow at American Legion Post 82, Gallatin Road. A Firing Team from Fort Campbell, 101st Airborne Division will also be featured both Sunday and Monday.

MONDAY, MAY 27

20th annual Memorial Day Dash 5K

Starting from the Adventure Science Center, 800 Fort Negley Boulevard, and winding through Fort Negley and the Nashville City Cemetery – where many of Nashville’s early heroes lie in rest – the Memorial Day Dash combines history, scenic vistas and plenty of fun throughout the 3.1-mile course. Presented by the Metro Nashville Historical Commission. $35. 7:30 a.m. Register

TUESDAY, MAY 28

Nolensville Business Luncheon

Mint Springs Farm, 7730 Nolensville. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Members: $20, Non-members: $25. Luncheon designed to update members and the Nolensville business community on city issues and needs. Network and mingle with Nolensville’s growing business community. Information

WEDNESDAY, MAY 29

Downtown Connect Quarterly Coffee

Created in partnership with the Nashville Downtown Partnership, Downtown Connect is the sixth Area Advisory Council. This council is focused on events and news relevant to the business community in the downtown core and the Gulch. 8-8:30 a.m. Burr & Forman, 222 Second Avenue South, Suite 2000. Registration and networking, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Program. Fee: Complimentary to attend, but advance registration is required. Breakfast and coffee will be served. Information

THURSDAY, MAY 30

Street Eats

A gathering of as many as 20 local food trucks along Deaderick Street between Fourth Avenue North and Fifth Avenue North. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

Business Studio: The Economic Case for Branding

Branding isn’t a trendy strategy to lure millennial consumers – it’s a dynamic and important investment that generates substantial impact on a company’s long-term success. This meeting will feature a panel discussion with Matt Cheuvront and Patrick Copeland from Proof Branding and Lauren Egge, Owner and Founder of Noka Supply Co. as we learn valuable information and expert insight into the value of branding, and the importance of both walking the walk and talking the talk from day one. Attendees will be entered in a drawing to take home a Noka Box, and all will walk away armed with strategies and inspiration to imaginatively brand their products and services. Business Studio gathers Nashville’s small business community, entrepreneurs, and creators for monthly events centered on growth and scaling, strategic marketing and networking. Nashville Entrepreneur Center, 41 Peabody Street. 3-5 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, MAY 31

Legislative Update

Williamson, Inc. Legislative Update is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. 7:15 a.m. networking, 7:30-8:30 program. Columbia State Community College, Community Room-Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike. Information

Breakfast and Conversation with Judy Woodruff

The PBS NewsHour anchor and managing editor will discuss her career and NewsHour’s place in the current media landscape with Nashville Public Television’s LaTonya Turner. Pinnacle Learning Center, Pinnacle Financial Partners, 150 Third Avenue South. 7-8:30 a.m. Fee: $100, includes breakfast and parking. Proceeds support NPT’s educational, cultural and civic programming. Information/tickets

Musicians on Call 20th Anniversary Celebration

Musicians on Call’s mission is bringing live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in health care facilities. Blake Shelton will host this event. The night will honor three long-standing supporters of MON: Warner Music Nashville’s Shane Tarleton, Cumulus Media’s Charlie Cook and Universal Music Group Nashville recording artist Lauren Alaina. Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, 222 Fifth Avenue S. 8 p.m. Fee: $149 and up. Information

JUNE 1-2

Tiny Living Festival

Tour tiny houses, mini campers, tear drops, skoolies, gypsy wagons, and other types of tiny homes. Enjoy tiny house celebrities, live music, fire performers, workshops and more. Fee: $35, ages 12 and up. Free admission for children ages 12 and under, retired, active and discharged military, law enforcement and firefighters. 9 a.m. Saturday-6 p.m. Sunday. Nissan Stadium. Information

TUESDAY, JUNE 4

Deals, Deals, Deals

This meeting brings hot, relevant topics to the Intermediate and Advanced investors. Meeting lead by Tyler Cauble. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free for members. Nonmembers $50. Pre-registering is recommended. Information

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5

Leads Exchange

A facilitated, casual, members-only networking opportunity. Limited to 30 participants. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. Lunch meeting option, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Location, Buca di Beppo, 1722 Galleria Blvd. Afternoon meeting, Williamson, Inc. 5005 Meridian Blvd., Suite 150. 3:30-5 p.m. Registration required. This is a free, members-only event. Information

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5

CMT Music Awards

Country music’s biggest stars kick off the summer at the 2019 CMT Music Awards to recognize country music’s best video and music achievements. Little Big Town host’s the event. Fee: $50.50 and up. 7 p.m. Bridgestone Arena. Information

JUNE 6-9

CMA Music Festival

Thousands of country music fans from around the world are coming to Nashville for four days to experience CMA Music Festival, which features live concerts, meet and greets, autograph signings and celebrity events. Information: https://cmafest.com/

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

Relay for Life, Sumner County

Join the American Cancer Society in the Carnival for a Cure and help fight the battle against cancer. Relay for Life is a nationwide event in which everyone is welcome. You can join a team, begin a team or come as an individual. Shirts and luminaries will be sold on-site. Civic Center.3-10 p.m. Information: Jani Michielsen, 615 417-5825

MONDAY, JUNE 10

REIN Main Event

Topic: Real Estate Investing Made Easy. Get the latest tips, tricks and money-making advice, while discovering the pitfalls and mistakes the uninformed investor typically makes- and how to avoid them. Tech Hill Commons, 500 Interstate Blvd. S, Suite 210. Fee: Free for REIN Members, Meetup Members and Guests: $35 when preregistered. $50 at the door. Information

FRIDAY, JUNE 21

Full Moon Pickin’ Parties

From May to October enjoy these unique Friday night parties featuring bluegrass music performed by attendees as well as main acts. Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center. Food available, Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Fee: Adults-$ 20 advance, $25 day of; Youth (7-17) $7 advance $10 day of; Children (6 and under free). Pickers- $5 (no alcohol) $10 with beer. Season pass-$100. Proceeds benefit Warner Parks. 7-11 p.m. Information