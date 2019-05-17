Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 17, 2019

Conservative pundit Gill ordered to pay $170K in child support

Updated 10:15AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Political commentator and former congressional candidate Steve Gill has been ordered to pay his ex-wife $170,000 by June, or spend 10 days in jail.

The Tennessean reports Judge James G. Martin ruled on Sunday that Gill must pay a total of $245,300 to Kathryn Gill. His ex-wife sued in January for the cost of supporting their children, including medical care and college expenses.

The judge also ordered Gill in contempt of court for missing a hearing and not sending any legal representation in his place.

Gill says he didn't know about any hearings. The WLAC radio show host owns a consulting firm and co-founded an online right-wing website.

