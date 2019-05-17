Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 17, 2019

Casada to resign after no confidence vote

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee's embattled House Speaker Glen Casada says he plans to resign following a vote of no confidence by his Republican caucus.

Casada announced the decision Tuesday, just a day after previously shrugging off calls to step aside from his legislative leadership position.

Gov. Bill Lee had said he would call a special legislative session if Casada didn't voluntarily give up the key spot.

Casada says he plans on meeting with Republican caucus leadership June 3 when he returns from vacation to "determine the best date" to resign as speaker.

Casada has been dogged by calls to resign since it was revealed he exchanged text messages containing sexually explicit language about women with his former chief of staff several years ago, among other controversies.

