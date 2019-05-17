Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 17, 2019

Tennessee House speaker scandals spur 'no confidence' vote

Updated 5:44PM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee House Republicans have cast a vote of no confidence in House Speaker Glen Casada, who remains ensnared by a spate of scandals.

House GOP Majority Leader William Lamberth said Republicans cast the 45-24 vote during a Monday meeting closed to the public and reporters.

Casada has been dogged by calls to resign after it was revealed that he exchanged text messages containing sexually explicit language about women with his former chief of staff.

Beforehand, Republican Gov. Bill Lee told reporters that he would wait for a signal from House Republicans before saying whether or not a special session is needed to address Casada's leadership.

Casada, who previously declined to step aside, didn't immediately comment on the vote. He has said recently that he's changed and released an action plan designed to build trust in the legislature.

