Vanderbilt's JJ Bleday selected as SEC player of the year

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Vanderbilt's BB Bleday has been named the Southeastern Conference player of the year and Tim Corbin has been selected the coach of the year.

The SEC announced its individual conference awards Monday.

Mississippi State has the league's pitcher of the year in Ethan Small and freshman of the year in JT Ginn. Tennessee's Garrett Stallings is scholar-athlete of the year.

Bleday leads the SEC in homers (25), RBIs (64), total bases (160) and slugging percentage (.748). Vanderbilt (45-10, 23-7 SEC) is the top seed in the SEC Tournament that starts Tuesday in Hoover, Alabama.

First-team all-SEC selections include Bleday, Small, Vanderbilt catcher Philip Clarke, Mississippi State first baseman Tanner Allen, Mississippi State second baseman Justin Foscue, Vanderbilt third baseman Austin Martin, Mississippi shortstop Grae Kessinger, Mississippi State outfielder Jake Mangum, Tennessee outfielder Alerick Soularie, Florida designated hitter/utility player Nelson Maldonado, Georgia pitcher Emerson Hancock and Vanderbilt reliever Tyler Brown.