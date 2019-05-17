Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 17, 2019

Supreme Court sends dispute over Fosamax back to lower court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is sending a dispute between drugmaker Merck and patients who used its bone-strengthening drug Fosamax back to a lower court.

The high court ruled Monday that a lawsuit involving hundreds of people who sued alleging they were injured by Fosamax should go back to a lower court for further proceedings.

The Fosamax users had argued that Merck had failed to provide adequate warnings on the drug's label. A trial court initially threw claims against the New Jersey-based company but an appeals court revived them.

Merck had argued that it couldn't have added a warning risk of an unusual type of thigh-bone fracture earlier than 2010 because the FDA determined the available evidence didn't support a change before then.

