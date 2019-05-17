Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 17, 2019

Health Department warns Tennesseans to avoid records scams

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Health is warning the public to order vital records from approved sources to avoid scams or excessive fees.

The Division of Vital Records and Statistics is the official source for Tennessee birth, death, marriage and divorce certificates.

People can request the records in person or by mail from the division's Nashville office. The records are also available online or by phone through the department's official partner VitalChek.

Those wanting only a birth or death certificate can request them in person at any regional or local county health department.

