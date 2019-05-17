Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 17, 2019

Trump administration rejects subpoena for tax returns

Updated 3:47PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is missing another deadline to produce President Donald Trump's tax returns. A top House Democrat says he expects to take the administration to court as early as next week over the matter.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says in a letter Friday that he will not comply with the subpoena from the House Ways and Means Committee for six years of Trump's tax returns because the request "lacks a legitimate legislative purpose."

Mnuchin's rejection of the subpoena had been expected. Earlier Friday, Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal had said, "We will likely proceed to court as quickly as next week."

Democrats are seeking Trump's tax returns under a 1924 law that directs the IRS to furnish such information to the chairs of Congress' tax-writing committees.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0