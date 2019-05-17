Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 17, 2019

Group wants Tennessee DA to resign over anti-Islam post

NASHVILLE (AP) — A Tennessee district attorney is facing calls to resign after posting several anti-Islam remarks to social media.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations announced Friday that it was asking for Tennessee's Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott to resign. The advocacy group also said it was asking the Tennessee Republican Party to "repudiate" Northcott for posting the remarks.

According to screenshots of the posts, Northcott wrote in a Facebook comment that the Islam belief system is "evil, violent and against God's truth" and that being Muslim is no different than "being part of the KKK, Aryan Nation, etc." Northcott made the comments while responding to a Republican candidate's post in late April.

Northcott's office did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment.

