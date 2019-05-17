UT's Williams, 2-time SEC player of year, staying in NBA draft

VOL. 43 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 17, 2019

CHICAGO (AP) — Grant Williams, the two-time Southeastern Conference player of the year, says he's staying in the NBA draft rather than returning for his senior season at Tennessee.

Williams shared his decision Friday with the Stadium sports network at the NBA combine, saying he feels confident in himself and his game after receiving feedback from teams and he is excited to take the next step in his journey.

The consensus All-American announced in April that he would test his draft status before making a final decision. The 6-foot-7 junior graduated from Tennessee last wee k after averaging 18.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Williams thanked his coaches, teammates and the fans at Tennessee for their support.