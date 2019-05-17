GOP rep: Casada tried to rig ethics review

VOL. 43 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 17, 2019

NASHVILLE (AP) — A Republican lawmaker says Tennessee GOP House Speaker Glen Casada tried to "rig and predetermine" an ethics review regarding his mounting scandals. He's requesting Casada's leadership resignation.

In a statement Thursday to the Chattanooga Times Free Press, Ethics Committee member Rep. Mike Carter said he was presented a statement of facts Monday that didn't seem aligned with the public record about Casada, along with an unsigned advisory opinion finding no ethical violations. Casada only requested review of his former chief of staff's firing.

Carter said the meeting showed a "heart for misrepresentation and political maneuvering."

At least 10 House Republicans have said Casada should vacate the leadership spot.

House Republicans meet Monday to weigh Casada's controversies, including text messages with Casada and his ex-chief of staff containing lewd remarks about women from several years ago.

