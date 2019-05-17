Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 17, 2019

Embattled Casada faces election complaint

Updated 3:14PM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee's embattled House speaker is now being accused of violating the state's election laws after spending the past two weeks facing a long list of other scandals surrounding his office.

A complaint filed with the Nashville district attorney's office states social media advertisements purchased by Speaker Glen Casada's political action committee allegedly failed to disclose who paid for them.

The complaint was filed on Wednesday by activist Emily Tseffos, treasurer for a separate PAC dedicated to unseating Rep. David Byrd, who has been accused by three women of sexual misconduct.

The complaint lists two 2018 ads defending Byrd that allegedly failed to properly state they were affiliated with a PAC.

Casada called the complaint "frivolous," adding that Facebook requires disclaimers for all political advertising.

