US stocks rise for the 3rd day

VOL. 43 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 17, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks marched higher on Wall Street for the third straight day, erasing most of the plunge they took at the start of the week on worries about the worsening trade fight between China and the U.S.

Technology stocks, banks and health care companies accounted for much of the market's broad gains. Microsoft rose 2.3%, JPMorgan Chase rose 1.3% and Merck rose 2%.

The steady gains mark a turnaround from Monday, when stocks took a nosedive after Beijing issued retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods.

The S&P 500 added 25 points, or 0.9%, to 2,876.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 214 points, or 0.8%, to 25,862. The Nasdaq gained 75 points, or 1%, to 7,898.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10 year Treasury rose to 2.39%.