The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 10, 2019

Titans agree to deal with 4th-round draft pick Amani Hooker

Updated 7:11AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a deal with defensive back Amani Hooker, their fourth-round draft selection.

The Titans announced the agreement Wednesday.

Hooker was the No. 116 draft pick overall out of Iowa. He was the Big 10 Defensive Back of the Year last season, and he played 36 games with six interceptions, 3 ½ tackles for loss and a sack over three years with the Hawkeyes.

His deal makes him the third of the Titans' draft picks to agree to terms, leaving the team's top three draft picks still unsigned.

