Trump issues order that appears to target China's Huawei

VOL. 43 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 10, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is issuing an executive order to help protect the United States against foreign adversaries that are taking advantage of technological vulnerabilities to threaten U.S. communications systems.

The order the White House announced Wednesday does not name specific countries or companies, but the administration has been trying to keep allied nations from using equipment from the Chinese tech company Huawei. In August, Trump signed a bill that barred the U.S. government from using equipment from Huawei and China's ZTE Corp.

The U.S., which is embroiled in an escalating trade war with China, also has sounded warnings about Huawei's efforts to expand into Europe. The U.S. worries that China could use Huawei to gain access to private, commercial or other information that could compromise NATO and allied intelligence operations.