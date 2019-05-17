VOL. 43 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 17, 2019

2019 World Trade Week Celebration Luncheon. Tennessee World Trade Week is a celebration of world trade and its impact on economic development in Tennessee. It will feature a panel discussion of Consuls Generals from the state’s largest trading partners: Javier Diaz de Leon of Mexico, Hiroyuki Kobayashi of Japan and Nadia Theodore of Canada. Baker Donelson Special Events Center, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: $40. Information, registration

FRIDAY, MAY 17

Full Moon Pickin’ Parties

From May to October enjoy these unique Friday night parties featuring bluegrass music performed by attendees as well as main acts. Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center. Food available, Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Fee: Adults-$ 20 advance, $25 day of; Youth (7-17) $7 advance $10 day of; Children (6 and under free). Pickers- $5 (no alcohol) $10 with beer. Season pass-$100. Proceeds benefit Warner Parks. 7-11 p.m. Information

Musicians Corner

This annual free concert series takes place every weekend in May and June at Centennial Park and features live music, food vendors, local artisans, a children’s area and the Musician Corner Pub. May 17 is acoustic night featuring Sierra Hull, Kyshona, Austin Plaine, Giri & Uma Peters, and Katie Ruvane. 5-9 p.m. Saturday main stage, noon-6 p.m.: Parker Millsap, Brandy Zdan, &More, Viva Mexico, Savannah Sgro. On the Lightning 100 acoustic stage, noon-6 p.m.: Eli Fox, Kenneth Hampton, Bryce Merritt and Lacy Green. Free. Information

4th annual Big Guitar Brewfest

More than 50 local and craft breweries will be in the outfield at First Tennessee Park for beer connoisseurs to enjoy. Puckett’s will serve pulled pork sandwiches, brisket nachos & Piggy Mac (and Cheese). New in 2019, the Big Guitar Brewfest will feature live music on the Puckett’s Stage from Josh Gallagher (Season 11 finalist from The Voice) and Cassidy Daniels. 7-11 p.m. Information

SATURDAY, MAY 18

Fast Track to Wealth Seminar

Featuring Ron LeGrand. Free for members and guests. Pre-registration required. Franklin Marriott Cool Springs, 700 Cool Springs Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Information

E-waste recycling & medication disposal

Have old electronics lying around the house, taking up space and gathering dust? Medications you no longer need? Bring them to Nashville International Airport and dispose of them for free. BNA’s Consolidate Service Facility, 815 Hangar Lane and Prescription Drug Take-Back Box at BNA Fire and Police Station, 921 Airport Service Road. 9 a.m.-noon

Urban Gardening Festival

The Master Gardeners of Davidson County will host the Urban Gardening Festival, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at Ellington Agricultural Center, 5201 Marchant Drive. The public is invited to learn gardening methods, techniques and engage with local growers, artisans, exhibitors, educators and more. There will also be local food trucks. The event is rain or shine. All ages welcome. Information

Nashville Rosé Festival

The festival will feature more than 70 rosé wines, beers and cocktails. Food trucks, DJ, outdoor beer garden and local vendors. This event benefits the Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition. Fee: $60, designated driver: $20. East Park, 700 Woodland Street. 3-7 p.m. Information

SUNDAY, MAY 19

Mutt Strutt 5K/Fun Run, walk

More than 1,000 people and pooches will gather to strut their stuff for a great cause. Shelby Bottoms Park at Shelby Avenue and South 12th Street. 7 a.m. Fee: $15 donation to Nashville Humane Association. Information

Voyage of Adventure: Retracing Donelson’s Journey

A Nashville Public Television documentary screening Voyage of Adventure: Retracing Donelson’s Journey, followed by a discussion with John Guider. In the winter of 1779, a flotilla of flatboats left the banks of Fort Patrick Henry in East Tennessee for the Cumberland River valley. Led by a Virginia surveyor named John Donelson, these migrants meant to create a permanent settlement that would become Nashville. Their perilous journey took four months and cost many lives. In 2016, Nashville adventurer and photographer John Guider retraced that journey and captured those same rivers through the lens of his camera. His photographs reveal much about human impact on the rivers, as well as a more complete understanding of early Tennessee history. Tennessee State Museum, 1000 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. 2-4 p.m. Fee: Free. Information

MONDAY, MAY 20

REIN Event

Williamson County Lunch. rehabbers, new construction builders, commercial, mini-storage, wholesalers, private lenders, transaction funders, hard-money lenders, bankers, title attorneys, Realtors and vendors discuss deals, the state of the market, and how they can help each other prosper. Corky’s, 100 Franklin Road. 11:30-12:30. Fee: Cost of your own lunch. This event is open to REIN members, meetup members, REIN Facebook members and pre-registered guests. Information

TUESDAY, MAY 21

Women in Business Mixer

Ethan Allen, 1805 Mallory Lane. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Learn from the pros at Ethan Allen on how to create calming, energizing and collaborative space at work or in the home. Enjoy food and drink while networking with professionals from Williamson County. Members: $30. Non-members: $50. Information

Chamber North Meet-up

Join North Nashville business and community leaders after work to mingle and discuss news relevant to the North Nashville area. Nashville Farmers Market-The Picnic Tap, 900 Rosa Parks Blvd. Registration is requested. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will not be provided, but you are support of Market House vendors is encouraged. 4:30-6 p.m. Information

Deals, Deals, Deals

This meeting brings hot, relevant topics to the Intermediate and Advanced investors. Meeting led by Tyler Cauble. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free for members. Nonmembers $50. Pre-registering is recommended. Information

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22

Mayoral Forum

Nashville's four leading mayoral candidates will meet on the same stage for the first time. The focus of the discussion will be the future of getting around Nashville. The forum, sponsored by Walk Bike Nashville, will ask the candidates about their vision for walking, bicycling, reducing traffic fatalities and ensuring our streets serve all Nashvillians. Doors at 7:30 a.m. Forum at 8-9 a.m. Watson Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1415 Horton Avenue. Free. Tickets

THURSDAY, MAY 23

Elder Care Expo

Healthy aging, dementia, general primary care for seniors and understanding the continuum of care are just a few of the topics to be offered at the third Annual Elder Care Expo. Gallatin First United Methodist Church, 149 West Main Street. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Breakfast and registration begins at 8 a.m. Free event. Breakfast and lunch provided. Attendees will also meet local aging-focused exhibitors and learn resources for families and caregivers throughout the event and enjoy complimentary breakfast and lunch. Information: 615 989-7054.

Street Eats

A gathering of as many as 20 local food trucks along Deaderick Street between Fourth Avenue North and Fifth Avenue North. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, MAY 28

Nolensville Business Luncheon

Mint Springs Farm, 7730 Nolensville. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Members: $20, Non-members: $25. Luncheon designed to update members and the Nolensville business community on city issues and needs. Network and mingle with Nolensville’s growing business community. Information

FRIDAY, MAY 31

Breakfast and Conversation with Judy Woodruff

The PBS NewsHour anchor and managing editor will discuss her career and NewsHour’s place in the current media landscape with Nashville Public Television’s LaTonya Turner. Pinnacle Learning Center, Pinnacle Financial Partners, 150 Third Avenue South. 7-8:30 a.m. Fee: $100, includes breakfast and parking. Proceeds support NPT’s educational, cultural and civic programming. Information/tickets