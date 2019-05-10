Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 10, 2019

Minister: Defeating May's bill will leave Brexit deal 'dead'

Updated 11:49AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

LONDON (AP) — Britain's chief Brexit minister says Britain will be faced with a choice between a no-deal EU exit and remaining in the European Union if lawmakers reject Prime Minister Theresa May's flagship Brexit bill next month.

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay said Wednesday that defeating the bill would leave May's deal "dead" and force Parliament to decide "whether it will pursue ... a no-deal option or whether it will revoke" the decision to leave the EU.

Lawmakers are due to vote on May's withdrawal agreement bill the week of June 3.

The bill is designed to implement the divorce deal struck between May and the bloc — a deal that has been rejected by Parliament three times.

Britain is currently due to leave the EU on Oct. 31, deal or no deal.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0