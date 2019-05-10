Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 10, 2019

House GOP caucus to meet to discuss embattled speaker

Updated 11:15AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — House Republicans have scheduled a closed door meeting to discuss the future of Tennessee's embattled House speaker.

House GOP spokesman Doug Kufner says the caucus will meet Monday to decide whether they still have confidence in House Speaker Glen Casada. A location has not yet been determined.

The event will be closed off to the public and press at the request of the lawmakers who spearheaded the caucus meeting.

At least nine Republican lawmakers have called for Casada to step down as speaker, as well as Democratic lawmakers and advocacy groups upset with the series of text message scandals that include Casada's former chief of staff sending racist messages, accusations of evidence tampering and Casada participating in sexually explicit texts with his top aide.

