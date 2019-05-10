Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 10, 2019

Tennessee Commerce and Insurance Commissioner resigns

Updated 7:05AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Commerce and Insurance Commissioner Julie Mix McPeak is leaving state government for the private sector.

A department news release says her last day will be June 14.

McPeak was first appointed commissioner by Gov. Bill Haslam in 2011. Her accomplishments include getting the department accredited by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

She also worked to modernize Tennessee's captive insurance laws. That resulted in Tennessee's domestic captive insurance companies exceeding $1 billion in written premiums in 2017.

Gov. Bill Lee has named Deputy Commissioner Carter Lawrence to serve as interim commissioner until a permanent replacement is selected.

Lawrence has a law degree from the University of Tennessee, where he also obtained a Master of Business Administration.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0