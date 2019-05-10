Stocks recover some of Monday's losses

VOL. 43 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 10, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are closing broadly higher on Wall Street as investors got a reprieve a day after the market took a nosedive on worries over the worsening trade relations between the U.S. and China.

Technology companies, which took a beating a day earlier, led the market higher on Tuesday. Broadcom rose 2.9% and Micron Technology added 3%.

Banks and industrial companies were also higher. Utilities were the only group that fell.

Disney rose 1.4% after announcing a deal with Comcast that will allow Disney to take full control of Hulu.

The S&P 500 rose 22 points, or 0.8%, to 2,834. The index fell 2.4% the day before.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 207 points, or 0.8%, to 25,532. The Nasdaq rose 87 points, or 1.1%, to 7,734.