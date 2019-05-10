VOL. 43 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 10, 2019

Judge skeptical of Trump effort to keep records from House Print | Front Page | Email this story To:



From:



Message:

From (email):



Message:



WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge suggested Tuesday he is skeptical of President Donald Trump's efforts to block Congress from obtaining some of his financial records.

Judge Amit Mehta held a hearing on Trump's effort to keep financial records from Congress. Mehta did not rule on whether the House's subpoena of Trump financial records is a valid exercise of legislative power, but he said he would do so "promptly."

The lawsuit comes amid a widespread effort by the White House and the president's attorneys to refuse to cooperate with congressional requests for information and records.

Mehta suggested Congress has broad power to investigate. He at one point said that there isn't a case since 1880 where the Supreme Court or an appeals court found that Congress overstepped its boundaries in issuing a subpoena.