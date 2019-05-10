Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 10, 2019

Gov. Lee monitoring House speaker scandals

MEMPHIS (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says he is continuing to monitor the scandals surrounding House Speaker Glen Casada but says that it's up to the House to determine its leader's fate.

Lee made the remarks Tuesday in Memphis. The first-term Republican governor has previously said that if Casada were in his administration, he would ask him to resign but has declined to say whether Casada should step aside from his leadership post.

At least nine Republican lawmakers have called for Casada to step down as speaker, as well as Democratic lawmakers and advocacy groups upset with the series of text message scandals that include Casada's former chief of staff sending racist messages, accusations of evidence tampering and Casada participating in sexually explicit texts with a former key staffer.

