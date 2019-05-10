Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 10, 2019

Dems set hearing for ex-White House lawyer over Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Judiciary panel has set a May 21 hearing for testimony from former White House counsel Don McGahn, a key figure in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. But it's unclear if he'll show.

The committee posted notice Tuesday of the hearing. McGahn was a vital witness for Mueller's probe into Russia election meddling and contacts with Donald Trump's campaign. McGahn told Mueller of Trump's attempts to thwart his investigation and remove Mueller.

The White House has said McGahn cannot turn over documents the committee seeks and prefers he not testify, reflecting Trump's strategy of resisting congressional investigations.

Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler has said the committee would hold McGahn in contempt if he does not appear at the hearing.

An attorney for McGahn didn't immediately respond for comment.

