VOL. 43 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 10, 2019

Tennessee prisoner moved to 'death watch' ahead of execution

Updated 10:08AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee death row inmate Don Johnson has been moved to death watch ahead of his scheduled Thursday execution.

The 68-year-old was sentenced to death for the 1984 murder of his wife, Connie Johnson.

Several religious leaders have urged Gov. Bill Lee to grant Johnson clemency. They include the president of the worldwide Seventh-day Adventist Church, of which Johnson is a member. Supporters say Johnson experienced a religious conversion and now ministers to other prisoners.

Lee said on Tuesday he is weighing the clemency request and will announce his decision soon.

According to the state Correction Department, during death watch an inmate is placed in a cell adjacent to the execution chamber and kept under 24-hour observation with limited visitation.

