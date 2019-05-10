Supreme Court won't hear Tennessee death row inmates' appeal

VOL. 43 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 10, 2019

NASHVILLE (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it won't consider an appeal that could have delayed an upcoming Tennessee execution.

The appeal involves Tennessee's midazolam-based lethal injection combination, but it doesn't directly challenge lethal injection. Instead the appeal takes aim at Tennessee secrecy laws that shield information about the procurement of execution drugs.

The 23 death row inmates who are plaintiffs in the suit argued the secrecy laws prevented them from being able to prove that a more humane drug was available for executions. That is a prerequisite for challenging any method of execution, and their inability to prove it was the main reason the inmates' earlier challenge to Tennessee's lethal injection protocol failed .

The inmates argued in that case that midazolam does not block the excruciating pain of the other two execution drugs but simply immobilizes prisoners, leaving them unable to yell out.

The Supreme Court has upheld the drug's use, but that has not stopped all legal challenges.

In Ohio, the Republican governor earlier this year ordered the prison system to look at alternative drugs after a federal judge said midazolam could cause severe pain and needless suffering. Oklahoma put executions on hold in 2015 after a series of mishaps that included a botched execution involving midazolam.

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented from her colleagues' Monday decision not to consider the Tennessee case. She wrote that requiring prisoners who challenge a method of execution prove there is a better method available is "fundamentally wrong" and added that state secrecy laws compound the injustice.

Don Johnson is scheduled to be executed Thursday for the 1984 murder of his wife, Connie Johnson.

The last two prisoners executed in Tennessee chose to die in the electric chair rather than by the state's preferred method of lethal injection, but Johnson has not requested the electric chair.

As of Monday afternoon, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee had not weighed in on a petition for clemency that stresses Johnson's religious conversion and Christian ministry to other prisoners.