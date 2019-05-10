Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 10, 2019

Tennessee woman pleads guilty in bank fraud scheme

NASHVILLE (AP) — A Tennessee woman has pleaded guilty to her role in a scheme to steal money from credit union customers.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Nashville says in a release that Nicole Walker, of Clarksville, worked with a former teller at what is now Cornerstone Financial Credit Union. The teller, LaToya Chambers, used her position to obtain personal identifying information from customers. She then shared that information with Walker, who used it to make fraudulent withdrawals.

Walker pleaded guilty on Friday to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. Chambers, of Nashville, pleaded guilty to the same charges earlier this year.

They each face up to 32 years in prison and up to a $1 million fine when sentenced later this year.

