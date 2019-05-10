Tech group: Tariffs are 'higher taxes'

VOL. 43 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 10, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — A tech industry group says tariffs are taxes, and "higher tariffs are only higher taxes," in response to President Donald Trump's decision to increase tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports to 25%.

The Consumer Technology Association, which runs the annual CES gadget show and represents the U.S. consumer technology industry, says that the tariffs are not paid by China. Rather, the CTA says they are paid for by "U.S. consumers, workers and businesses."

The CTA says the U.S. tech industry has paid over $745 million extra for 5G-related products in less than a year under the tariffs.