Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 10, 2019

Stocks sink as tariff deadline approaches

Updated 3:14PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks recovered much of an early swoon and ended moderately lower as a midnight deadline approached for the U.S. and China to reach a trade deal.

Negotiators met in Washington Thursday. If they don't reach a deal, the U.S. has said it would raise its tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods as of 12:01 a.m. Friday.

Technology companies fell the most. Intel lost 5.3%.

The S&P 500 fell 8 points, or 0.3%, to 2,870. The index is headed for its biggest weekly loss of the year, and has given back all of the gains it made in April.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 138 points, or 0.5%, to 25,828. It was down almost 450 points earlier.

The Nasdaq fell 32 points, or 0.4%, to 7,910.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0