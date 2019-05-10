Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 10, 2019

Senate leader won't call for TN House speaker's resignation

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee's top state Senate leader says he won't ask for embattled House Speaker Glen Casada to resign from his leadership position amid mounting scandals surrounding Casada's office.

Republican Senate Speaker Randy McNally told reporters Thursday that it was "displeasing" to read about recently released text messages involving Casada and a former top aide make lewd remarks about women. However, McNally says it's up to GOP-dominant House members to decide if Casada should remain their leader.

McNally also appeared to chide Casada's description of the text messages as "locker room talk," saying the General Assembly has taken steps to ensure respect for all people.

Casada has pushed back against calls to resign the speakership in recent days. Instead, he has released a plan he says will regain trust.

