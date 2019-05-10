Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 10, 2019

Tennessee Sports Hall to honor David Williams, Rick Byrd

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame will honor former Vanderbilt athletic director David Williams and retired Belmont men's basketball coach Rick Byrd during its June 15 induction ceremony.

Williams, who died Feb. 8 at the age of 71, will receive the Hall of Fame's Significant Historical Achievement award. Byrd, who retired after the 2018-19 season, will get the Pat Summitt lifetime achievement award.

The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame also will honor Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts as professional athlete of the year, Tennessee basketball player Grant Williams as male amateur athlete of the year, Vanderbilt bowler Maria Bulanova as female amateur athlete of the year, the Tennessee Tech baseball squad as male amateur team of the year and the Vanderbilt bowling team as female amateur team of the year. The Jackson Generals and Memphis Redbirds will be honored as pro sports teams of the year.

