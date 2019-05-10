Historic Franklin photo contest is underway

VOL. 43 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 10, 2019

In honor of preservation month, the city of Franklin is conducting the 2019 My Historic Franklin Photo contest with hundreds of dollars in prizes, plus a chance to win two free tickets to the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival in September.

The contest runs through May 20 on the City of Franklin Instagram page @cityoffranklintn. Awards will be given for the top three photos of Historic Franklin landscapes or buildings. The winning photos will be displayed at the Franklin Visitor Center during the July Art Crawl.

How to Enter:

• Post your photo to Instagram and include the tag @cityoffranklintn to be considered in this contest.

• Entrants must also follow the City of Franklin on Instagram @cityoffranklintn. The photos must be posted May 1-20. The city will contact the winner through Instagram.

• Each entry must include an aspect of Franklin that features architecture and/or landscape.

Official rules

Infusion Express announces expansion

Brentwood-based Infusion Express, a patient-focused alternative to hospital-based infusion centers, is expanding in the Philadelphia-area.

Infusion Express offers those with complex chronic conditions a superior level of service in a cost-effective site of care.

Treatments at Infusion Express cover a wide variety of conditions such as Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, rheumatoid arthritis, allergic asthma, multiple sclerosis, plaque psoriasis and lupus. Infusion Express also provides treatments for iron deficiencies, enzyme replacement and other ongoing conditions.

For patients receiving ongoing infusion or injection therapy, Infusion Express offers guaranteed private suites, large screen TVs, high-speed Wi-Fi, leather recliners with chairs for guests, and flexible, on-demand scheduling, including evening and weekend appointments.

Genesco authorizes stock repurchase

Nashville-based Genesco Inc. has announced that its board of directors has authorized it to repurchase up to $100 million of the company’s common stock.

The company has exhausted its previous $125 million authorization from December 2018 when it repurchased roughly 2.8 million shares at a total cost of approximately $125 million.

The new authorization is intended to be implemented through purchases made from time to time using a variety of methods, which may include open market purchases, private transactions, block trades or otherwise, or by any combination of such methods, in accordance with SEC and other applicable legal requirements.

The timing, prices and sizes of purchases will depend upon prevailing stock prices, general economic and market conditions and other considerations.

Big Payback raises more than $4M

The Big Payback’s sixth annual 24-hour online giving event raised a record amount for its organizations.

The preliminary final total raised was $4,106,182 from 28,458 total gifts.

In its six-year history, The Big Payback has helped hundreds and hundreds of area nonprofits raise $16,606,182 in cumulative donations.

The event’s previous one-year record total was 2018 at $3,163,463.

“Not since the flood of 2010 has Middle Tennessee come together to make so many good things happen,” says Ellen Lehman, president of The Community Foundation. “And isn’t it funny that it all happened in the hours of May 2 – virtually the same day as our flood rains kept coming years ago.”

“The fact is, all of us owe a debt of gratitude to our nonprofits serving Middle Tennessee,” Lehman says. “We at The Community Foundation are honored to play a part in this vital and critical work.

“If you live here, you should give here.”

There were 4,950 gifts made during this year’s giving day from donors who said it was their first gift to a particular organization. Through six years, 29,666 gifts have come from first-time donors to an organization.

Congregation Micah led all organizations with $658,815 in donations from 25 unique donors, followed by:

• Nashville Public Library, $207,520 from 66 unique donors

• Gordon Jewish Community Center, $202,642 from 14 unique donors

• The Elephant Sanctuary, $110,674 from 1,227 unique donors

• Proverbs 1210 Animal Rescue, $72,885 from 111 unique donors.

• Martha O’Bryan Center, $55,285 from 40 unique donors

• Jewish Federation of Nashville and Middle Tennessee, $52,073 from seven unique donors

• Freedom’s Promise, $48,310 from 138 unique donors

• The Refuge Center for Counseling, $48,075 from 111 unique donors

• Tennessee Baptist Children’s Homes, $44,565 from 53 unique donors.

OnPoint Manufacturing wins Alabama honor

OnPoint Manufacturing, Inc., headquartered in Nashville with manufacturing in Florence, Alabama, has been named 2019 Alabama Manufacturer of the Year.

The company makes on-demand personalized apparel.

OnPoint was recognized for their innovation and advancement of computer directed manufacturing.

“All of us at OnPoint Manufacturing are incredibly honored to be the recipient of the Alabama Manufacturer of the Year award,” says J. Kirby Best, Chairman of OnPoint Manufacturing. “This award not only reflects the values and dedication of our team members but the unwavering support of the Florence community. The city welcomed us with open arms four years ago, and we are proud to bring this award home.”

HCA releases first quarter report

Nashville’s HCA Healthcare, Inc. has announced its financial and operating results for the first quarter that ended March 31.

The company lists its key first quarter metrics (all percentage changes compare the first quarter of 2019 to the first quarter of 2018 unless otherwise noted):

Revenues totaled $12.517 billion, an increase of 9.6%

Net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc. totaled $1.039 billion, or $2.97 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $2.541 billion

Cash flows from operating activities totaled $974 million, compared to $1.283 billion in the prior year’s first quarter

Same facility equivalent admissions and same facility admissions increased 1.8% and 0.9%, respectively

Revenues in the first quarter of 2019 increased to $12.517 billion, compared to $11.423 billion in the first quarter of 2018.

Salaries and benefits, supplies and other operating expenses totaled $9.987 billion, or 79.8% of revenues, in the first quarter of 2019, compared to $9.314 billion, or 81.6% of revenues, in the first quarter of 2018.

NAR: Nashville area listings increase

A report from the National Association of Realtors lists the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin area as among areas seeing the largest increase in active listings in March compared to a year ago.

Pending home sales rose in March, reversing course from a month prior, according to the report. Three of the four major regions saw growth last month, as the Northeast reported a minor slip in contract activity.

Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist, notes that pending home sales data have been exceptionally fluid over the past several months but predicted that numbers will begin to climb more consistently. “We are seeing a positive sentiment from consumers about home buying, as mortgage applications have been steadily increasing and mortgage rates are extremely favorable.”

Other areas whose active listings indict a potential rise in inventory due to year-over-year increases are Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado; Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington; San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, California, and Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro in Oregon and Washington.

Although pending contracts appear to be on an overall upswing, Yun says current sales activity is underperforming. Marathon raises $2M for St. Jude Hospital

The 2019 St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon & 1/2 Marathon, held the same weekend as the city hosted the NFL Draft, raised $2 million for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Among the runners were more than 3,000 St. Jude Heroes who committed to raising funds and awareness for the hospital while training for the race.

This year marked the 20th running of the marathon and is the eighth year of with the hospital as its title partner. Throughout these eight years, St. Jude Heroes have raised more than $10 million for the hospital through this event.

Gibson launches three collections

Gibson Brand Inc., based in Nashville, has unveiled its new guitar collections.

The company says its new Original, Modern and Custom Collections, Gibson set the stage for the next era and leveraging its iconic past.

“The energy continues to build around our new collections, and we are very proud that we could draw on our heritage for the Original collection and build on our innovation for the Modern collection,’’ says Cesar Gueikian, chief merchant officer. “Not to mention taking our Custom Collection to a whole new level.

Vanderbilt earns spot on top employers list

Forbes magazine has listed Vanderbilt University as one of the nation’s top 100 employers in the magazine’s 2019 “America’s Best Employers.’’

Vanderbilt ranked 85th among 500 large companies and institutions. Large organizations are defined as having more than 5,000 employees. The university was named to the Forbes list for the first time last year, ranking 164th.

In addition to its overall ranking, the university was also recognized as the: No. 1 best-regarded employer in Tennessee; No. 3 in the South; No. 7 among higher education institutions nationwide.

Forbes worked with Statista, a market research company, to collect the opinions of over 50,000 employees across 25 different industries.

Bailey Southwell backs Tellus growth

Bailey Southwell & Co., a Nashville-based health care and tech-enabled services investment bank, served as exclusive financial and strategic adviser to Tellus, LLC in connection with the firm’s Series B capital round.

Tellus is a provider of Electronic Visit Verification technology solutions to the home health and long-term care markets. The company plans to use the proceeds to support its continued growth.

In its role as exclusive financial and strategic adviser, BSC leveraged its experience in the home health and health care technology sectors to identify the optimal partners for Tellus at this pivotal stage in the company’s growth.