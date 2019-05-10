Wiseman Ashworth hires Kansas City attorney

VOL. 43 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 10, 2019

Dowd

Attorney Brad Dowd has joined Wiseman Ashworth Law Group, PLC, as of counsel after having practiced law in Kansas City, Missouri, for the past 21 years.

Dowd has extensive experience in defending health care professionals in state and federal courts, as well as before state licensing boards. He has tried dozens of jury cases to a defense verdict.

Previously, he was with Horn Aylward & Bandy in Kansas City. A 1997 graduate of The University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law, Dowd is a member of the Tennessee Bar Association, Missouri Bar, the Kansas Bar Association, the Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association and Defense Research Institute. He earned a B.A. in political science and government at Truman University.

Briley selects Artis to lead Music City Music Council

Artis

Jacki Artis has joined the Mayor’s Office of Economic and Community Development as manager of the Music City Music Council (MC2) and special projects.

Most recently, Artis created and served in the role of Southeast Foundation Representative for Creative Artists Agency, a sports and entertainment agency. In this position, she split her work schedule between community involvement and supporting clients on the agency’s roster. She advised CAA talent on how to best build a philanthropic brand that aligned with their career goals and was the singular nonprofit delegate for the agency’s Southeast market.

Her past experience also includes time spent in the touring department at CAA, working at premier music venues in Athens, Georgia, and serving as volunteer supervisor at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival.

A Georgia native, Artis moved to Nashville after graduating the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business.

She is a partner to both Communities in Schools of Tennessee and PENCIL, and is a volunteer at a MNPS Reading Clinic. She begins her new role May 6.

Vaughn named Genesco chief operating officer

Vaughn

Genesco Inc. has selected Mimi Eckel Vaughn as chief operating officer of the Company. In addition to her new role, Vaughn will continue as chief financial officer until a new chief financial officer is appointed.

Vaughn, a 15-year veteran of the company, joined Genesco as vice president of strategy and business development in 2003, was promoted to senior vice president of strategy and business development in 2006 and was named senior vice president of strategy and shared services in 2009.

In this role, she was responsible for strategy development for the company and for growth initiatives and acquisitions. She also led shared services, including information technology, corporate logistics and human resources. She assumed the CFO position in February 2015, and leads all finance-related activities, including financial planning, reporting and analysis, accounting, treasury and tax functions.

Before joining the company, Vaughn was executive vice president of business development and marketing and acting chief financial officer for Link2Gov Corporation in Nashville. From 1993 to 1999, she was a consultant at McKinsey & Company, based in Atlanta. During her tenure at McKinsey, Vaughn advised senior executives and board members, specializing in the consumer and retail sectors.

Vaughn holds a degree in foreign service and international economics from Georgetown University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Westin Nashville gets new general manager

Crabiel

The Westin Nashville is excited to announce that Jeff Crabiel has been named as the property’s general manager.

Crabiel previously served as director of rooms and executive assistant manager, recently spearheading the hotel’s migration into the Marriott portfolio.

Crabiel brings more than 10 years of experience in the hotel and luxury resort industry to his new position. Before his employment with the property, Crabiel worked as the front office manager and director of rooms at Hilton Nashville Downtown, front office manager at the Hilton Parc Soleil, front office supervisor at Sheraton Vistana Villages and general manager of operations at Lees Inn and Suites.

Lose Design announces 8 new employee-owners

Anderson

Lose Design announced eight Middle Tennessee employees have become employee-owners in the architecture, engineering, landscape architecture and planning firm. They are:

April Andersen, PLA, landscape architect and project manager, joined the firm in 2010. Notable projects Andersen has been involved in include the Southeast Community Center in Antioch, Nashville’s East Bank Riverfront Landing and the Hamilton Springs transit-oriented development zoning entitlement; Tennessee’s first transit-oriented development.

Black

Boyte

Andersen holds a degree in landscape architecture from Ball State University and has been a member of the National Association of Women in Construction since 2013.

Gulick

Michael Black, P.E., vice president and director of the engineering division, has been with the firm since 2005. Notable projects include the parking and transportation improvements on the campuses of Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville and Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, and the Morristown public works facility.

Black earned a degree in civil engineering from Tennessee Technological University in 2004.

Tammy Boyte, associate vice president and controller, has been with the firm since 2005. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University.

Josh Gulick, PLA, ASLA, is a senior landscape architect and has been with the firm since 2017. Gulick earned a degree in landscape architecture with a minor in urban affairs and planning from Virginia Polytechnical Institute. He is currently pursuing a Master of Business Administration degree from Belmont University. Gulick and his wife currently reside in Donelson.

His projects include the Bellevue Community Center and Ice Facility, Warren County Kentucky Ice and Tennis Center feasibility study, and the Franklin Parks and Recreation baseball and softball field complex.

Guth

Sean Guth, AIA, NCARB, LEED® AP, associate vice president of the architecture division, has been with the firm since 2013. Notable projects include the Adams Tennis Complex in Murfreesboro, the Bellevue Community Center and Ice Facility, the Hal and Berni Hanson Regional Park in Loudon County, Virginia, the Morristown public works facility, the Southeast Community Center in Antioch, and New City Design in Guangzhou, China.

Guth earned a degree in environmental design in architecture from the University of Colorado and both his master of architecture and master of urban design from the University of Colorado College of Architecture and Planning in 2009.

Lavender

John Lavender, PLA, is associate vice president of the planning division. He started his career with Lose Design in 1997. With the exception of a 5-year period in which he served as the assistant Greenways director with Metro Parks in Nashville, he has spent 17 years with the company. Lavender helps lead strategic planning projects for communities across the Southeast. His current projects include comprehensive park and recreation master plans for Little Rock, Arkansas, and Mobile, Alabama.

Miles

He earned a degree in landscape architecture from The Ohio State University.

Jason Miles, P.E., CFM, assistant division director of civil engineering, has been with the firm since 2005. Notable projects include the Hamilton Springs transit-oriented development in Lebanon, the Wilson Farms development in Lebanon, the Southeast Community Center in Antioch.

He earned a degree in civil engineering from Western Kentucky University.

Shields

John W. Shields, CLIA, ARCSA AP, associate vice president of landscape architecture division, has been with the firm since 1993. A few of Shields’ notable projects include Southeast Community Center in Antioch; Kingsport Aquatic Center; and Hal and Berni Hanson Regional Park in Loudoun County, Virginia.

Shields earned a degree in environmental design in landscape architecture from the University of Oklahoma, Norman, in 1991.

FBMM promotes 3 team members

FBMM, a business management firm for recording and touring artists, has promoted Keri Fulks and McCall Johnson to senior account assistant, and Laramie Lomanto to account executive.

Fulks joined the FBMM team in 2015 and previously was a communications intern for the Country Music Association and the retail supervisor for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Johnson was hired in 2016. Her previous experience includes being a part of the Accounting and Financial Women’s Alliance.

Lomanto joined the firm in 2015. The Belmont graduate was an intern for the Music Row Group before her time at FBMM.