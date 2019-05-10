Middle Tennessee real estate trends for April 2019

VOL. 43 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 10, 2019

The number of residential units sold in Nashville and Davidson County continues to increase from last year while average home sales prices have leveled out.

There were 1,568 home sales recorded in April averaging $358,308 compared to 1,440 sales recorded in April 2018 averaging $358,365, resulting in a 9% increase in units sold.

Through the first four months of 2019, the number of home sales recorded are up 7% and average home sales prices are up 2% from the same period of 2018.

The median home sale price for the month was down 2% from last year to $275,000.

Antioch (37013) recorded the most home sales for the month with 162 sales averaging $229,179.

Oak Hill (37220) recorded the highest average sales price of $883,355 across 17 sales.

34% of home sales recorded for the month were between $200,000 and $299,999.

Home sales over $1 million were up 13% with 52 sales recorded compared to 46 in April 2018.

Davidson County by Price Range

Davidson County by Zip Code

Rutherford County

Home sales in Rutherford County were up 6% from last year.

There were 754 sales recorded in April compared to 710 sales recorded last year.

Average home sales prices were up 3% to $263,732 compared to $255,925 last April. The median price was $255,000, up 5% from April 2018.

Year-to-date the number of home sales recorded are up 4% from last year and average home sales prices are up 3% from the same period of 2018.

Murfreesboro (37128) recorded the most home sales for the month with 224 sales averaging $273,814.

The 37135 ZIP code recorded the highest average sales price of $365,384 across 4 sales.

47% of home sales for the month were between $200,000-$299,999.

Rutherford County by Price Range

Rutherford County by Zip Code

Sumner County

Home sales in Sumner County fell 8% from last April while average sales prices increased 6% from the prior year.

There were 404 home sales recorded for the month averaging $291,090 compared to 439 recorded in April 2018 averaging $275,793.

Through the first four months of 2019, the number of units sold are down 3% and average home sales prices are up 6% from the same period of 2018.

Gallatin (37066) recorded the most home sales in April with 142 sales averaging $299,883.

Goodlettsville (37072) recorded the highest average sales price of $334,041 across 28 sales.

25% of home sales in April were between $200,000-$299,999.

Sumner County by Price Range

Sumner County by Zip Code

Williamson County

Home sales activity continues to decline from last year while home sales prices continue climbing.

The were 553 home sales recorded in April averaging $564,995 compared to 588 sales last April averaging $533,381 resulting in a 6% decrease in units sold and a 6% increase in average sales price.

Year-to-date the number of home sales recorded are down 5% from the first four months of 2018 and average home sales prices are up 4%.

Franklin West (37064) had the most home sales for the month with 176 sales recorded averaging $543,662.

College Grove (37046) recorded the highest average sales price of $981,265 across 15 sales.

Home sales over $1 million were up 26% in April with 44 recorded for the month compared to 35 recorded in April 2018.

30% of home sales for the month were between $350,000-$499,999.

Williamson County by Price Range

Williamson County by Zip Code