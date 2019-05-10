VOL. 43 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 10, 2019

Musicians Corner. This annual free concert series takes place every weekend in May and June at Centennial Park and features live music, food vendors, local artisans, a children’s area and the Musician Corner Pub. May 10 is acoustic night featuring The Watson Twins, Angel Snow, Don Gallardo & Lilly Winwood, Lauren Farrah, Daphne Michelle. 5-9 p.m. Saturday main stage, noon-6 p.m.: Langhorn Slim & The Law, Becca Mancari, Jason Eskridge, Katy Kirby and The Katawicks. On the Lightning 100 acoustic stage, noon-6 p.m.: Ali Warren, Josh OKeefe, Becca Neighbor, Jody Searcy. Free. Information

SATURDAY, MAY 11

Iroquois Steeplechase

The event celebrates its 78th year and unites horse racing and socializing at Percy Warner Park. The Steeplechase benefits Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital. Individual tickets start at $75. See website for more options. Percy Warner Park, 8 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. Information

THROUGH MAY 16

Mayor’s Art Show

Created as an opportunity to recognize the artistic accomplishments of Davidson County students, the show will feature artists from Antioch, Cane Ridge, Glencliff, Hillsboro, Hunters Lane, Pearl-Cohn and Stratford. Art teachers from each school selected two works per grade level for inclusion in the exhibit. Frist Art Museum, Education Corridor, 919 Broadway. Information

MONDAY, MAY 13

Family Mondays at the Frist Art Museum

The whole family can enjoy the museum for the price of one adult admission. Join the museum on the second Monday of each month for special programming, story time in English, Spanish and ASL and enjoy the Martin ArtQuest Gallery, open exclusively to families on these dates. $15 for one adult. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

REIN: The Main Event

Topic: Making the Unrealistic Your Reality, led by Nashville developer Britnie Turner. Free for REIN members, $35 for non-members. 5-9 p.m. Oak Hill Assembly, 5200 Franklin Pike. Information

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon

Topic: Court Services, Changing Lives with Judicial Panel. Speakers: General Sessions Judge James Hunter; Chancellor Louis W. Oliver lll; Juvenile Judge David Howard; General Sessions Judge Mile Carter. Epic Event Center, 392 W. Main Street. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Chamber Member-$18 before Friday noon deadline, $25 at the door for non-members. Information

TUESDAY, MAY 14

Leadership YP Informational Mixer

Connect with the Class of 2019 alumni, learn more about program days, community service opportunities. Leadership YP has a limited number of spots. Williamson, Inc., 5005 Meridian Blvd., Ste. 150. 8:30-10:30 a.m. Free event. Information

Chamber South Quarterly Meeting: Taste of South Nashville

Chamber South will host this food festival showcasing the rich diversity of South Nashville’s dining community. CNAP (Crossings Nashville Action Partnership) will partner with Chamber South to gather business and community leaders in South Nashville to discuss topics relevant to the business community. Wirtgen America, Inc., 6030 Dana Way, Antioch. 5:30-6 p.m. registration and networking. 6-7 p.m. Showcase. Event is free, but registration is required. Information

Cheatham County Democratic Party

All Cheatham County Democrats are invited to attend and participate in this meeting with the Executive Committee. Pinnacle Bank, Denney Room (second floor), 524 South Main Street. 6-8 p.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, MAY 15

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Come network with Chamber members in your area over breakfast and coffee. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how you can get involved in the continued success of this area. Hampton Inn & Suites-Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road. Free for members but registration is required. 8-9:15 a.m. Information

THURSDAY, MAY 16

Southeastern Conference on Conflict Management

This event is the only one of its type in the region, drawing participants from across sectors of government, business, legal, nonprofit and education. Participants have the opportunity to meet and connect with regional and national dispute resolution leaders. Spark: Lipscomb’s Idea Center, Downtown Nashville, 147 Fourth Ave. N. Fee: $50-$200. 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Information

Street Eats

A gathering of as many as 20 local food trucks along Deaderick Street between Fourth Avenue North and Fifth Avenue North. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, MAY 17

Full Moon Pickin’ Parties

From May to October enjoy these unique Friday night parties featuring bluegrass music performed by attendees as well as main acts. Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center. Food available, Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Fee: Adults-$ 20 advance, $25 day of; Youth (7-17) $7 advance $10 day of; Children (6 and under free). Pickers- $5 (no alcohol) $10 with beer. Season pass-$100. Proceeds benefit Warner Parks. 7-11 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, MAY 21

Women in Business Mixer

Ethan Allen, 1805 Mallory Lane. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Learn from the pros at Ethan Allen on how to create calming, energizing and collaborative space at work or in the home. Enjoy food and drink while networking with professionals from Williamson County. Members: $30. Non-members: $50. Information

Chamber North Meet-up

Join North Nashville business and community leaders after work to mingle and discuss news relevant to the North Nashville area. Nashville Farmers Market-The Picnic Tap, 900 Rosa Parks Blvd. Registration is requested. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will not be provided, but you are encouraged to support Market House vendors.4:30-6 p.m. Information

Deals, Deals, Deals

This meeting brings hot, relevant topics to the Intermediate and Advanced investors. Meeting lead by Tyler Cauble. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free for members. Nonmembers $50. Pre-registering is recommended. Information

TUESDAY, MAY 28

Nolensville Business Luncheon

Mint Springs Farm, 7730 Nolensville. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Members: $20, Non-members: $25. Luncheon designed to update members and the Nolensville business community on city issues and needs. Network and mingle with Nolensville’s growing business community. Information