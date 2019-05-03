Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 3, 2019

Nashvillian charged with leaking classified information

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A former government intelligence analyst has been charged with leaking classified documents to a reporter.

Authorities say 31-year-old Daniel Everette Hale of Nashville was arrested Thursday morning and will make an initial appearance at the federal courthouse there.

An indictment charges him with counts including obtaining and disclosing national defense information and theft of government property.

According to the indictment, Gale worked as an intelligence analyst for the Air Force and later for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

The indictment says Hale began communications with a reporter in 2013 while at the Air Force and continued communications after going to NGA.

According to the indictment, Hale provided 11 Top Secret or Secret documents to the reporter and his online news outlet. Those documents were published either in whole or in part.

