The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 3, 2019

Nashville Craft Distillery launches its first whiskey

Updated 7:36AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Nashville Craft Distillery is releasing its first whiskey.

The distillery announced the first whiskey on its label will be Nashville Craft Original Bourbon Whisk(e)y. The wheated bourbon will be 60% corn, 30% wheat and 10% malted barley.

The first barrel is available with a limited release starting Saturday.

Nashville Craft Distillery was registered as a company in 2013 and began production in March 2016.

