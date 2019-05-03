Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 3, 2019

On-duty Tennessee trooper killed in wreck on Interstate 40

Updated 6:59AM
JACKSON (AP) — A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper has been killed in a wreck on Interstate 40.

THP spokesman Lt. Bill Miller tells news outlets that Trooper Matthew Gatti was responding to a car fire Monday afternoon when he lost control of his car and hit a tractor-trailer.

He says Gatti's car then spun into another tractor-trailer. The 24-year-old Gatti was pronounced dead at the scene.

A THP release says Gatti was a corrections officer in Madison County before he became a trooper last summer.

The interstate was blocked until late Monday night. An investigation is ongoing.

