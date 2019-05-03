Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 3, 2019

FBI: Internet scam losses soar in 2018 in Tennessee

Updated 7:22AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

KNOXVILLE (AP) — The FBI says its Internet Crime Complaint Center reports victims of internet scams in Tennessee lost more than $28 million last year.

The agency says more than 5,500 people reported losses in Tennessee. The state ranks 23rd in dollar loss.

The 2018 total for Tennessee is about double the previous year's figure of approximately $13 million.

The FBI's Knoxville field office is one of 13 participating in an initiative to strengthen cyber investigative capability and capacity of the state and local law enforcement offices.

Suspected criminal internet activity can be reported at https://www.ic3.gov/default.aspx.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0