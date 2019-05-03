Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 3, 2019

30 nations pitch internet security rules amid Huawei concern

PRAGUE (AP) — Officials from over 30 countries have proposed a set of principles to ensure the safety of next generation mobile networks amid concerns over the use of gear made by China's Huawei.

The non-binding proposals were published Friday at the end of a two-day meeting in Prague where they were discussing security of new 5G networks.

The U.S. has been lobbying allies to ban Huawei from new 5G networks over concerns China's government could force the company to give it access to data for cyberespionage. Huawei has denied the allegations.

Friday's proposals seemed to reflect security concerns. They say that the "security and risk assessment of vendors and network technologies" should be taken into account, as well as "the overall risk of influence on a supplier by a third country."

