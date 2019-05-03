Lawmakers adjourn from their annual session

VOL. 43 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 3, 2019

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers have adjourned their annual legislative session.

The Republican-supermajority General Assembly finished its work Thursday after passing legislation to create a concealed carry-only handgun permit that doesn't require training that includes actually firing a weapon. They also overcame House and Senate differences to pass legislation that would require the state's top leaders to call on the federal government to send a fixed amount of money each year in the form of block grants.

The last night wasn't without drama. Many Democrats in the House briefly walked out of the chamber in protest. And a protester shouted at Speaker Glen Casada and was taken out of the House chamber gallery by state troopers.

The session began in January, and included some downtime early on for new Republican Gov. Bill Lee's administration to get acclimated.