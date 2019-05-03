Predators Foundation distributes over $675,000 in grants

VOL. 43 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 3, 2019

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Nashville Predators Foundation has distributed 145 grants totaling nearly $676,000 to community service and charitable organizations based in Nashville and middle Tennessee.

The distribution was made Thursday. This represents the largest one-time donation in the foundation's history.

Since its inception in 1998, the Nashville Predators Foundation has given more than $6 million in financial grants to charities and community service organizations in the Nashville area.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports