The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 3, 2019

Stocks fall along with price of oil

Updated 3:18PM
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are closing broadly lower Thursday after energy shares sank with the price of oil and some big technology and media names also tallied losses.

The price of oil fell 2.8% to $61.81. Marathon Oil dropped 6.1%; the company reported revenue that fell short of estimates.

Among media companies, Fox Corp. and Discovery Inc. each fell more than 5%.

Fluor was the biggest loser in the S&P 500. The engineering and construction company plunged 24% after reporting a huge quarterly loss.

The S&P 500 fell 6 points, or 0.2%, to 2,917.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 122 points, or 0.5%, to 26,307. The Nasdaq fell 12 points, or 0.2%, to 8,036.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10 year Treasury rose to 2.55%.

