Gov to mull gun permits without live training

VOL. 43 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 3, 2019

NASHVILLE (AP) — It's up to Republican Gov. Bill Lee to decide whether Tennessee will create a concealed carry-only handgun permit that doesn't require training that includes actually firing a weapon.

The Senate voted 18-11 Thursday for Republican Sen. John Stevens' bill, which would allow online training of at least 90 minutes with a test to suffice for the new, less expensive permits.

Earlier this week, the Tennessee chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America delivered lawmakers a letter signed by 35 Tennessee gun safety instructors in opposition to the bill.

The National Rifle Association's legislative arm is backing the bill, saying it would make it more accessible for Tennesseans to exercise their right to self-defense.

The Tennessee Firearm Association is opposing it, worrying that it could mean that other states won't acknowledge Tennessee's existing handgun carry permits or only the new ones. The group also said adding the permit could get in the way of its goal of permit-less carry.