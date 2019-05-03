Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 3, 2019

Freight carrier Western Express plans Tennessee expansion

NASHVILLE (AP) — Freight carrier Western Express is planning to invest $88 million to expand operations at its Tennessee headquarters.

State officials and Western Express said in a news release Tuesday that the company plans to add 225 jobs at its Nashville headquarters and hire 350 drivers each year over the next five years.

Founded in 1981, Western Express operates more than 2,600 tractor trucks and 6,500 trailers. The freight and transportation company says it plans to invest in new trucks, trailers, GPS and other transportation related equipment.

Western Express President and CEO Paul Wieck says in a statement that the company plans to exceed $800 million in revenue this year.

