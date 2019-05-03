Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 3, 2019

Tennessee lawmakers winding down legislative session

Updated 10:03AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers are winding down the work of their annual legislative session.

The Republican-supermajority General Assembly could adjourn Thursday if they tie up loose ends from their months-long lawmaking session.

Among the bills that are still up in the air, one would create a permit only for concealed carry of handguns that would be less expensive and wouldn't require training that includes actually firing a weapon. It would be in addition to Tennessee's current handgun carry permits.

The session began in January, and included some down time early on for new Republican Gov. Bill Lee's administration to get acclimated.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0