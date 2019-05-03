VOL. 43 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 3, 2019

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource. Topic: Leverage Partnerships to Grow your Business. First Friday offers individuals the opportunity to expand their knowledge on best business practices from some of the most successful business leaders in the county. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300. 7:30-9 a.m. Free. Information

THROUGH MAY 3

Commuter Challenge

Grab your friends and co-workers and challenge each other to give commuting options a try. Participants can carpool, walk, bike, take a bus/train or work remotely. Registration required. Information

THROUGH MAY 5

Touchdown Titans! The NFL in Tennessee

A special display in the Grand Hall of the Tennessee State Museum, 1000 Rosa L Parks Blvd., will include artifacts related to the team’s arrival as the Tennessee Oilers in 1997, its historic 1999 “Music City Miracle” season and its continuing growth. Highlights include a mahogany football used at the unveiling of the new Titans logo in 1998; a Titans game-worn helmet from 2000 signed by Titans superstars Eddie George, Steve McNair, Jevon Kearse and head coach Jeff Fisher; and a program and ticket from the Jan. 8, 2000 game when the Titans faced the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. It was in this game, with 16 seconds left, that the Titans called “home run throwback,” a play that has since been termed the “Music City Miracle.” Free. Information

SATURDAY, MAY 4

Sevier Park Fest

Festival celebrate the artists, makers and musicians of the Belmont/Hillsboro and 12 South neighborhoods. Free, family friendly event. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Information

Strawberry Jubilee

Thousands of strawberries grown by local farmers, live music, cooking demonstration by chef Margot McCormack, owner of Margot Café and Marche Artisan Foods. Nashville Farmers’ Market, 900 Rosa L Parks Blvd. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free, friendly event. Information

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. 6-9 p.m. Information

THROUGH MAY 16

Mayor’s Art Show

Created as an opportunity to recognize the artistic accomplishments of Davidson County students, the show will feature works from Antioch, Cane Ridge, Glencliff, Hillsboro, Hunters Lane, Pearl-Cohn and Stratford. Art teachers from each school selected two works per grade level for inclusion in the exhibit. Frist Art Museum, Education Corridor, 919 Broadway. Information

TUESDAY, MAY 7

Deals, Deals, Deals

This meeting brings hot, relevant topics to the Intermediate and Advanced investors. Meeting lead by Tyler Cauble. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free for members. Nonmembers $50. Pre-registering is recommended. Information

WEDNESDAY, MAY 8

Chamber North Quarterly Meeting

Many places around Nashville are well-known for their historic influences. This meeting will take a dive into the world of tourism in North Nashville and its impact on businesses in the area. Travel down memory lane on the transformation of the area to present day, then break out in mini sessions and hear takeaways from other business leaders in the community. Nashville Farmers’ Market, 900 Rosa Parks Blvd. 8-9 a.m. A light breakfast will be served. Information

THURSDAY, MAY 9

Young Professionals Luncheon

This event is tailored for ambitious individuals who are interested in furthering their leadership aspirations, cultivate relationships and grow professionally. The luncheon is an excellent opportunity to network, connect and learn from some of the most experienced business leaders. WCAR, 1646 Westgate Circle, Suite 104. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Members: $20, Nonmembers: $30. Information

Street Eats

A gathering of as many as 20 local food trucks along Deaderick Street between Fourth Avenue North and Fifth Avenue North. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

Business after Hours

This event will be held in one of Nashville’s newest hotels, SpringHill Suites/Residence Inn, 410 5th Ave. S. A great opportunity to mingle with other Nashville professionals. 5-7 p.m. Fee: Chamber members $25, Future members $50. Information

TUESDAY, MAY 14

Leadership YP Informational Mixer

Connect with the Class of 2019 alumni, learn more about program days, community service opportunities. Leadership YP has a limited number of spots. Williamson, Inc., 5005 Meridian Blvd., Ste. 150. 8:30-10:30 a.m. Free event. Information

Chamber South Quarterly Meeting: Taste of South Nashville

Chamber South will host this food festival showcasing the rich diversity of South Nashville’s dining community. CNAP (Crossings Nashville Action Partnership will partner with Chamber South to gather business and community leaders in South Nashville are to discuss topics relevant to the business community. Wirtgen America, Inc., 6030 Dana Way, Antioch. 5:30-6 p.m. registration and networking. 6-7 p.m. Showcase. Event is free, but registration is required. Information

WEDNESDAY, MAY 15

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Come network with Chamber members in your area over breakfast and coffee. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how you can get involved in the continued success of this area. Hampton Inn & Suites-Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road. Free for members but registration is required. 8-9:15 a.m. Information

THURSDAY, MAY 16

Southeastern Conference on Conflict Management

This event is the only one of its type in the region, drawing participants from across sectors of government, business, legal, nonprofit and education. Participants have the opportunity to meet and connect with regional and national dispute resolution leaders. Spark: Lipscomb’s Idea Center, Downtown Nashville, 147 Fourth Ave. N. Fee: $50-$200. 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Information