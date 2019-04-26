Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 26, 2019

CVS beats all around and ups expectations for the year

Updated 7:08AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — CVS Health is reporting a 42% spike in profits during the first quarter and it's raising its outlook for the year.

The drug store chain posted earnings of $1.42 billion, or $1.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.62 per share, which is 12 cents better than expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $61.65 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts.

CVS Health Corp. upped its full year operating income expectations on Wednesday from a range of $11.7 billion to $12.1 billion, to between $11.8 billion and $12 billion.

_____

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVS

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0