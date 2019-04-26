Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 26, 2019

Tennessee lawmakers OK license suspension bill

Updated 7:04AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers have signed off on legislation that would prevent the state from revoking or suspending driver's licenses over unpaid court costs.

The Senate on Tuesday advanced a proposal allowing people to still have a restricted driver's license while they pay off their court fines using a payment plan rather than face a possible suspension. The bill now goes to Gov. Bill Lee's desk.

A restricted driver's license would allow people to drive only to work, school or their religious place of worship.

The measure was introduced this year after a federal judge issued a landmark ruling last year declaring it unconstitutional to suspend licenses for non-payment of fines.

The state appealed that decision last year, but lawmakers are hoping to address the issue outside of the courts.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0